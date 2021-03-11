Maryland Capital Management Sells 66 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $223.06. The stock had a trading volume of 176,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181,628. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $226.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $435.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

