Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $45,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

OTIS traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

