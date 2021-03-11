Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,140,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,403,033 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 3.3% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,199,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $511,715,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.