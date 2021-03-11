Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.37. 2,315,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,541,887. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

