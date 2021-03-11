Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 336.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PEZ traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.52. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,770. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $97.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $76.67.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.