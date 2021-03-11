Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.89. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of AX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 362,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,092. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 392,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,739,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

