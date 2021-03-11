Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Prothena posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,395. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Prothena has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $952.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

