Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after buying an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,425,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 143,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

