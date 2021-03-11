Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 4,382 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,687,000 after buying an additional 2,718,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 250,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.