Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,616 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after buying an additional 729,462 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 47.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,145,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 367,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at about $2,060,000.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of TPH opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

