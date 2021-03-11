ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 152,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

