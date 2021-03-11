Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.47% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 60,074 shares during the period. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.32 million, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

