Prudential PLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,776,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,763,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 226,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after buying an additional 193,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

EFAV opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.