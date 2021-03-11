Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 57,070 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

