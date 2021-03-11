Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,870 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHP stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

