Prudential PLC Makes New $778,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,133.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.