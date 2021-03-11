Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.52. 858,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,702. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.39 million, a P/E ratio of 275.38 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock valued at $148,613,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

