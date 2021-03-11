ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $108.61 million and $1.41 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,093.48 or 1.00180476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.05 or 0.00407179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00301247 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.54 or 0.00809856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00102059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001966 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

