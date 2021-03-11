Compound (COMP) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $211.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $461.54 or 0.00809856 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,663,626 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

