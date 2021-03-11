Prudential PLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 72.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.