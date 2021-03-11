Prudential PLC Raises Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Prudential PLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

