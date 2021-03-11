Prudential PLC Has $865,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 111.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

