Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $227.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

