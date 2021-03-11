D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 470 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DHI traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.31. 4,079,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

