D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 470 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DHI traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.31. 4,079,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
