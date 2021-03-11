Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.12

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 2451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

BTVCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.50.

Get Britvic alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.1384 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 51.82%.

Britvic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.