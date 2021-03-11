Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) General Counsel Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $21,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Rudolf Okada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 763 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $11,567.08.

On Thursday, February 11th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $36,744.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 560 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $6,792.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $32,200.20.

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 251 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $2,319.24.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,537.00.

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 1,357,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $334.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1,197.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 505,956 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

