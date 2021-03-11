The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. The Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.28. 304,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $171.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.