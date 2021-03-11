Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.04 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

ECL traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.40. 782,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day moving average of $209.04. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

