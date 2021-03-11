$2.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.33. Moody’s reported earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.05. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $445,792,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $198,402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

