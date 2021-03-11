ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce sales of $304.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $307.30 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $328.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,502,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.32 and a 200-day moving average of $199.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.