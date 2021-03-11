Stephen J. Pace Sells 99,787 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DT traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.11. 2,000,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,484. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 205,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,198,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

