Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,324,516.40 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 33,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $2,324,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SDGR stock traded up $9.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.75. 1,980,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after buying an additional 971,766 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after buying an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $22,975,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.