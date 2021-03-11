Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CXP. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of CXP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 699,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,132. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

