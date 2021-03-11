Prudential PLC Takes Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 670.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,457,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,452 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $54,885,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 332,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 38,897 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 285,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period.

IGOV opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

