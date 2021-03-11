Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $384.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

