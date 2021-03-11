State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $362,000 Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

