Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,513 shares of company stock worth $3,227,158 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.