State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $408,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIPR. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $118.36.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

