State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,920 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eventbrite by 255.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

