State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $80.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

