New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of ACCO Brands worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7,735.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 645,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 559,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 393,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 168,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $825.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,493. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

