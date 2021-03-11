Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.12. 364,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 449,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 137,128 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 763,089 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 701,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,322,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leaf Group Company Profile (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

