Jupiter Price Up 184.9% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 184.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $4.24 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.48 or 0.00495381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00052348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00072023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00567954 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00073591 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

