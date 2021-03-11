Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ITUP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480. Interups has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46.
