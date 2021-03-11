Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ITUP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480. Interups has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46.

Interups, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

