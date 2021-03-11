B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Trading Up 8.1%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 518,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 263,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.84.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.