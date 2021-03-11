Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Up 7.4%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.38. 566,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 513,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DYN. Jonestrading began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

