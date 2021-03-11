Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Up 7.9%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.39. 101,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 410,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lightbridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 27,062.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

