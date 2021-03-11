Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) rose 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 459,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 447,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

