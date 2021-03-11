Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,581 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,820,000 after acquiring an additional 339,850 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Tenable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tenable by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,067.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,447,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

