New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 84,900 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 71.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

